A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Gray Television Inc. (GTN), Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) shares are -29.76% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.44% or -$0.7 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.61% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -34.72% down YTD and -26.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.40% and -30.60% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 04, 2019, Barrington Research recommended the GTN stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on September 24, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.40 to suggest that the GTN stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $15.06 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $27.00. The forecasts give the Gray Television Inc. stock a price target range of $30.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 44.22 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 49.8% or 39.76%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 50.00% in the current quarter to $0.36, up from the -$0.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.08, up 13.10% from $1.27 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.48 and $0.66. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.91 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 421,240 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 65,090. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 415,357 and 65,090 in purchases and sales respectively.

HOWELL HILTON H JR, a Chairman, President & CEO at the company, bought 1,300 shares worth $20137.0 at $15.49 per share on Aug 13. The Director had earlier bought another 1,300 GTN shares valued at $20137.0 on Aug 13. The shares were bought at $15.49 per share. ROBINSON HARRIETT J (10% Owner) bought 7,500 shares at $14.87 per share on Aug 12 for a total of $111525.0 while Howell Robin Robinson, (Director) bought 1,800 shares on Aug 09 for $26568.0 with each share fetching $14.76.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN), on the other hand, is trading around $16.36 with a market cap of $5.93B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.59 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.65% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.74 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NLSN’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -1.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $733.0 million. This represented a 56.65% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.69 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.30 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$2.67 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $14.32 billion from $14.34 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $1.98 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.07 billion, significantly higher than the $1.06 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $950.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 35 times at Nielsen Holdings plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 332,893 shares. Insider sales totaled 109,483 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 937.25k shares after the latest sales, with 58.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 353.01M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nielsen Holdings plc having a total of 587 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 46.59 million shares worth more than $945.74 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 32.97 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $669.33 million and represent 9.25% of shares outstanding.