A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Mallinckrodt plc (MNK), Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)

Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) shares are -16.05% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.68% or -$0.05 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +16.27% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -54.36% down YTD and -24.48% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -31.54% and -43.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 05, 2019, BMO Capital Markets recommended the MNK stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Reiterated the stock as a Underperform on September 05, 2019. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the MNK stock is a “Hold”. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.93 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.73. The forecasts give the Mallinckrodt plc stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 38.05 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 63.38% or -193.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.50% in the current quarter to $1.67, down from the $1.94 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.74, down -8.60% from $8.88 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.24 and $2.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.53 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 34 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 345,114 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 128,140. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 9,859 in purchases and sales respectively.

Trudeau Mark, a President and CEO at the company, bought 2,000 shares worth $18528.0 at $9.26 per share on May 30. The EVP & CFO had earlier bought another 5,400 MNK shares valued at $48383.0 on Jun 07. The shares were bought at $8.96 per share. Trudeau Mark (President and CEO) bought 1,000 shares at $16.33 per share on May 09 for a total of $16325.0.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI), on the other hand, is trading around $0.45 with a market cap of $33.38M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GHSI’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.57 million. This represented a -1498.76% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $161000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.07 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.11 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $8.96 million from $5.7 million over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $6.13 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$4.19 million, significantly lower than the -$3.29 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-4.35 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at Guardion Health Sciences Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 2,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.84M shares after the latest sales, with 0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.40% with a share float percentage of 63.15M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Guardion Health Sciences Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 1.99 million shares worth more than $439282.0. As of Dec 30, 2019, Sabby Management, LLC held 2.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Barclays PLC, with the investment firm holding over 209832.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46228.0 and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.