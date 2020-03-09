A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC), MFA Financial Inc. (MFA)

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) shares are 62.33% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.17% or $1.57 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +67.16% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -8.18% down YTD and 69.77% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 8.75% and 26.94% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 12, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the TDOC stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Weight on February 28, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the TDOC stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $135.90 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $123.25. The forecasts give the Teladoc Health Inc. stock a price target range of $150.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $84.00. The consensus price target represents an downside potential -10.26 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 9.4% or -61.79%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 21.20% in the current quarter to -$0.36, up from the -$0.43 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.11, up 29.70% from -$1.38 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.41 and -$0.23. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.77 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 92 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 56 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 421,748 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 365,136. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 86,012 and 49,387 in purchases and sales respectively.

Levy Lewis, a Chief Medical Officer at the company, sold 2,025 shares worth $207947.0 at $102.69 per share on Feb 03. The Chief Medical Officer had earlier sold another 1,982 TDOC shares valued at $250743.0 on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $126.51 per share. Levy Lewis (Chief Medical Officer) sold 2,025 shares at $84.00 per share on Jan 02 for a total of $170100.0 while Vandervoort Adam C, (Chief Legal Officer, Secretary) sold 3,524 shares on Dec 09 for $282061.0 with each share fetching $80.04.

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA), on the other hand, is trading around $7.40 with a market cap of $3.40B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.95 and spell out a more modest performance – a 6.92% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.82 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MFA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 46.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $82.46 million. This represented a 46.14% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $153.12 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.21 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.13 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the cash flow from operating activities totaled $215.78 million, significantly higher than the $147.88 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $193.79 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 50 times at MFA Financial Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 907,058 shares. Insider sales totaled 583,903 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.65M shares after the latest sales, with 40.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.20% with a share float percentage of 450.47M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MFA Financial Inc. having a total of 380 institutions that hold shares in the company.