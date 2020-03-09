A focus on opportunistic stocks: First Horizon National Corporation (FHN), KeyCorp (KEY)

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN) shares are -23.73% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.03% or -$0.53 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.45% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -27.41% down YTD and -19.81% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.25% and -24.42% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 05, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the FHN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 02, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the FHN stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.63 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.08. The forecasts give the First Horizon National Corporation stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 33.81.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.90% in the current quarter to $0.4, up from the $0.35 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.67, up 36.50% from $1.66 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.36 and $0.44. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.84 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 44 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 89 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,264,074 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 774,555. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 361,914 and 313,689 in purchases and sales respectively.

POPWELL DAVID T, a President-Banking at the company, sold 47,790 shares worth $781271.0 at $16.35 per share on Feb 04. The Chairman, President and CEO had earlier sold another 185,434 FHN shares valued at $3.08 million on Feb 11. The shares were sold at $16.58 per share. Valine Yousef A. (EVP, Chief Op. & Risk Officer) sold 28,249 shares at $17.12 per share on Nov 05 for a total of $483623.0 while Valine Yousef A., (EVP, Chief Op. & Risk Officer) sold 38,817 shares on Aug 08 for $622120.0 with each share fetching $16.03.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), on the other hand, is trading around $14.87 with a market cap of $15.50B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.99 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.16% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.88 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the KeyCorp (KEY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KEY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 66.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $651.0 million. This represented a 49.34% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.28 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined $0.01 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.91 billion, significantly higher than the $2.51 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.82 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 83 times at KeyCorp over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 39 times and accounting for 1,742,352 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,389,450 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 44 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.51M shares after the latest sales, with 18.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.60% with a share float percentage of 965.18M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KeyCorp having a total of 1,077 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 113.75 million shares worth more than $2.3 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 81.07 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.64 billion and represent 8.36% of shares outstanding.