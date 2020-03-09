A focus on opportunistic stocks: Newmont Corporation (NEM), Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (ZAYO)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) shares are 20.48% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.52% or $0.27 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +25.99% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -0.28% down YTD and 33.78% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 17.30% and 18.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 06, 2020, UBS recommended the NEM stock is a Neutral, while earlier, CIBC had Upgrade the stock as a Sector Outperform on February 24, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the NEM stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $52.35 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $51.59. The forecasts give the Newmont Corporation stock a price target range of $58.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $45.00. The consensus price target represents an downside potential -1.47 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 9.74% or -16.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.40% in the current quarter to $0.48, up from the $0.33 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.99, up 15.40% from $1.32 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.39 and $0.62. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.28 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 109 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 488,800 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 417,597. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 329,802 and 194,273 in purchases and sales respectively.

Cmil Jennifer, a EVP, Human Resources at the company, sold 3,016 shares worth $131618.0 at $43.64 per share on Feb 28. The President & CEO had earlier sold another 4,000 NEM shares valued at $182800.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $45.70 per share. Cmil Jennifer (EVP, Human Resources) sold 2,580 shares at $50.00 per share on Feb 27 for a total of $129000.0 while Gottesfeld Stephen P, (EVP and Chief S&EA Officer) sold 3,500 shares on Feb 13 for $155225.0 with each share fetching $44.35.

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO), on the other hand, is trading around $34.99 with a market cap of $8.31B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $35.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 0.03% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.64 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (ZAYO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ZAYO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 20.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $281.2 million. This represented a 56.98% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $653.7 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.26 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.13 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $9.96 billion from $9.88 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $430.7 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $568.2 million, significantly higher than the $472.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $96.5 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 38 times at Zayo Group Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 141,607 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,154,854 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.61M shares after the latest sales, with -36.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.50% with a share float percentage of 232.01M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zayo Group Holdings Inc. having a total of 471 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.62 million shares worth more than $749.26 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 14.71 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $509.55 million and represent 6.19% of shares outstanding.