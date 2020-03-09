A focus on opportunistic stocks: Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS), VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) shares are -6.75% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.03% or -$0.23 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +20.27% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -15.69% down YTD and 8.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 11.57% and -1.21% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the PAAS stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 04, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the PAAS stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.09 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $25.92. The forecasts give the Pan American Silver Corp. stock a price target range of $32.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $22.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 14.78 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 30.97% or -0.41%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 50.00% in the current quarter to $0.15, up from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.7, up 22.40% from $0.78 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.11 and $0.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.28 for the next year.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI), on the other hand, is trading around $24.22 with a market cap of $11.67B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.16 and spell out a more modest performance – a 19.69% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.65 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VICI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 87.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.15 million. This represented a 98.25% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $237.54 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.20 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.38 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the cash flow from operating activities totaled $682.16 million, significantly higher than the $504.08 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $679.43 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at VICI Properties Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 176,258 shares. Insider sales totaled 7,172 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 721.48k shares after the latest sales, with 9.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 466.94M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VICI Properties Inc. having a total of 497 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 59.19 million shares worth more than $1.51 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cohen & Steers Inc., with the investment firm holding over 49.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.26 billion and represent 10.50% of shares outstanding.