A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) is -56.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $1.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The AXAS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $0.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.8% off the consensus price target high of $1.23 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 70.0% higher than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.15, the stock is -30.36% and -45.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.3 million and changing -24.07% at the moment leaves the stock -71.31% off its SMA200. AXAS registered -86.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.53.

The stock witnessed a -37.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.81%, and is -19.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.23% over the week and 10.74% over the month.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) has around 100 employees, a market worth around $34.08M and $136.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.44 and Fwd P/E is 1.59. Profit margin for the company is 43.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -15.02% and -90.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.40%).

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/11/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $31.92M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 250.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.30% in year-over-year returns.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) Top Institutional Holders

128 institutions hold shares in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS), with 5.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.35% while institutional investors hold 38.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 221.43M, and float is at 162.76M with Short Float at 2.17%. Institutions hold 37.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.95 million shares valued at $4.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.10% of the AXAS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.9 million shares valued at $2.77 million to account for 4.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Portolan Capital Management, LLC which holds 7.16 million shares representing 4.25% and valued at over $2.51 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.72% of the shares totaling 4.58 million with a market value of $1.61 million.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WENDEL STEPHEN T, the company’s VP – Contracts and Marketing. SEC filings show that WENDEL STEPHEN T bought 35,380 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 07 at a price of $0.28 per share for a total of $9906.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 166803.0 shares.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that WATSON ROBERT L G (President/CEO) bought a total of 35,380 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $0.28 per share for $9906.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 279983.0 shares of the AXAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, Schwartz Dirk A (VP – Business Development) acquired 35,380 shares at an average price of $0.28 for $9906.0. The insider now directly holds 60,107 shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS).

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) that is trading -93.54% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 30.79% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.19.