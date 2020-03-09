A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Noble Energy Inc. (NBL)

Noble Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) is -46.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.29 and a high of $28.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The NBL stock was last observed hovering at around $14.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.47% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.94% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are 29.89% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.32, the stock is -24.41% and -35.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.03 million and changing -9.94% at the moment leaves the stock -37.56% off its SMA200. NBL registered -41.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.28.

The stock witnessed a -37.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.30%, and is -15.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.18% over the week and 5.48% over the month.

Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) has around 2282 employees, a market worth around $7.08B and $4.44B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.73. Profit margin for the company is -34.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -6.79% and -53.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.40%).

Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Noble Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $1.13B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -607.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.50% in year-over-year returns.

Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) Top Institutional Holders

695 institutions hold shares in Noble Energy Inc. (NBL), with 6.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.37% while institutional investors hold 102.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 531.32M, and float is at 471.95M with Short Float at 4.08%. Institutions hold 100.62% of the Float.

Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SMOLIK BRENT J, the company’s President & COO. SEC filings show that SMOLIK BRENT J bought 9,850 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $15.29 per share for a total of $150580.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 247018.0 shares.

Noble Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that Fisher Kenneth M. (Exec. VP & CFO) sold a total of 27,852 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $23.24 per share for $647241.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 170864.0 shares of the NBL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, EDELMAN THOMAS J (Director) disposed off 200,000 shares at an average price of $23.98 for $4.8 million. The insider now directly holds 3,168,284 shares of Noble Energy Inc. (NBL).

Noble Energy Inc. (NBL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apache Corporation (APA) that is trading -37.78% down over the past 12 months. EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) is -39.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.36% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 20.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.37.