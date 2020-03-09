A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) is -66.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.21 and a high of $38.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The OVV stock was last observed hovering at around $9.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.42% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.12% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are 47.07% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.94, the stock is -43.74% and -55.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.88 million and changing -15.17% at the moment leaves the stock -63.35% off its SMA200. OVV registered -76.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.53.

The stock witnessed a -52.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.98%, and is -31.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.01% over the week and 7.14% over the month.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) has around 2065 employees, a market worth around $2.44B and $7.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.28 and Fwd P/E is 3.20. Profit margin for the company is 16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -13.79% and -79.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.15, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ovintiv Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/31/2020 and the EPS is expected to shrink by -6.10% this year.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Top Institutional Holders

595 institutions hold shares in Ovintiv Inc. (OVV), with 1.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.76% while institutional investors hold 78.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 306.84M, and float is at 257.85M with Short Float at 6.24%. Institutions hold 78.17% of the Float.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 39 times.