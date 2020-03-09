A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Telaria Inc. (TLRA)

Telaria Inc. (NYSE: TLRA) is 12.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.91 and a high of $14.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The TLRA stock was last observed hovering at around $11.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.28% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.93% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 9.91% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.91, the stock is -17.44% and -10.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.26 million and changing -11.44% at the moment leaves the stock 13.62% off its SMA200. TLRA registered 93.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.73.

The stock witnessed a -7.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.80%, and is -18.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.60% over the week and 7.98% over the month.

Telaria Inc. (TLRA) has around 167 employees, a market worth around $531.87M and $68.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.83% and -30.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.40%).

Telaria Inc. (TLRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Telaria Inc. (TLRA) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Telaria Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $21.34M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 54.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.60% in year-over-year returns.

Telaria Inc. (TLRA) Top Institutional Holders

151 institutions hold shares in Telaria Inc. (TLRA), with 1.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.51% while institutional investors hold 87.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.67M, and float is at 45.87M with Short Float at 3.21%. Institutions hold 84.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Edenbrook Capital, LLC with over 3.83 million shares valued at $33.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.05% of the TLRA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.93 million shares valued at $25.78 million to account for 6.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Driehaus Capital Management, LLC which holds 2.61 million shares representing 5.49% and valued at over $22.99 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.95% of the shares totaling 1.88 million with a market value of $16.53 million.

Telaria Inc. (TLRA) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Telaria Inc. (TLRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 8 times.

Telaria Inc. (TLRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 12.59% up over the past 12 months. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is 1.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.52% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.55.