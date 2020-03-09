Companies

A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC), B2Gold Corp. (BTG)

By Winifred Gerald

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) shares are -6.76% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.03% or -$0.36 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.07% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -10.04% down YTD and -6.76% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.16% and -8.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 22, 2019, Raymond James recommended the ARCC stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on November 12, 2019. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the ARCC stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.39 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.70. The forecasts give the Ares Capital Corporation stock a price target range of $21.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 11.73 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 17.19% or -2.29%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.20% in the current quarter to $0.44, down from the $0.48 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.81, up 1.80% from $1.89 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.43 and $0.47. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.86 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 51,809 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

BARTLETT STEVE, a Director at the company, bought 542 shares worth $9967.0 at $18.39 per share on Nov 01. The Director had earlier bought another 3,000 ARCC shares valued at $56250.0 on Dec 05. The shares were bought at $18.75 per share. BARTLETT STEVE (Director) bought 14,177 shares at $18.35 per share on Oct 31 for a total of $260148.0 while McKeever Steven B., (Director) bought 5,425 shares on Aug 14 for $99929.0 with each share fetching $18.42.

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG), on the other hand, is trading around $4.43 with a market cap of $4.56B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.50 and spell out a less modest performance – a -26.57% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.07 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the B2Gold Corp. (BTG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BTG’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $15.88 million. This represented a 94.89% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $310.78 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.05 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2017), the total assets figure advanced to $2.64 billion from $2.6 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $560.59 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $347.07 million, significantly lower than the $376.72 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $193.96 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.91% with a share float percentage of 1.02B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with B2Gold Corp. having a total of 109 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 127.44 million shares worth more than $511.05 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 12.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 121.31 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $486.45 million and represent 11.77% of shares outstanding.

