A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), The AES Corporation (AES)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) shares are -18.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.00% or -$2.59 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.50% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -20.72% down YTD and -15.46% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.07% and -18.25% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 12, 2019, UBS recommended the EMR stock is a Neutral, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on February 18, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the EMR stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $62.14 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $79.56. The forecasts give the Emerson Electric Co. stock a price target range of $93.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $70.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 21.9 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 33.18% or 11.23%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.81, down from the $0.84 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.67, down 0.00% from $3.71 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.95 and $1.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.08 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 32 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 535,328 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 307,921. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 20,300 and 8,111 in purchases and sales respectively.

BLINN MARK A, a Director at the company, bought 1,400 shares worth $102358.0 at $73.11 per share on Nov 15. The Exec. Pres. Comm & Res. Sols. had earlier sold another 7,000 EMR shares valued at $532911.0 on Dec 17. The shares were sold at $76.13 per share. DELLAQUILA FRANK J (Senior Exec. VP and CFO) sold 2,000 shares at $74.39 per share on Nov 12 for a total of $148789.0 while DELLAQUILA FRANK J, (Senior Exec. VP and CFO) sold 40,817 shares on Nov 11 for $3.01 million with each share fetching $73.73.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), on the other hand, is trading around $16.82 with a market cap of $11.22B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.44 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The AES Corporation (AES) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AES’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$267.0 million. This represented a 110.98% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.43 billion. With this in place, we saw that the company’s diluted EPS grew to $0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $33.65 billion from $33.42 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $400.0 million while total current assets were at $5.23 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.47 billion, significantly higher than the $2.34 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $61.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at The AES Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 489,250 shares. Insider sales totaled 220,436 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 35 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.64M shares after the latest sales, with 35.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.90% with a share float percentage of 661.44M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The AES Corporation having a total of 824 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 88.79 million shares worth more than $1.77 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 73.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.46 billion and represent 11.03% of shares outstanding.