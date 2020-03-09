A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Navient Corporation (NAVI), H&R Block Inc. (HRB)

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) shares are -23.32% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.48% or $0.05 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.82% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -32.32% down YTD and -25.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.59% and -25.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 11, 2019, Stephens recommended the NAVI stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Barclays had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on January 09, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the NAVI stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.49 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.28. The forecasts give the Navient Corporation stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 39.29 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 52.32% or 27.66%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 19.00% in the current quarter to $0.74, up from the $0.58 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.11, down -4.70% from $2.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.58 and $0.84. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.21 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 18 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 23 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 740,514 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 272,518. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 729,857 and 252,610 in purchases and sales respectively.

HAUBER STEPHEN M, a EVP, Chief Risk&Compliance Off at the company, sold 9,000 shares worth $122674.0 at $13.63 per share on May 16. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 3,500,000 NAVI shares valued at $52.33 million on Jul 24. The shares were sold at $14.95 per share.

H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB), on the other hand, is trading around $19.79 with a market cap of $4.07B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.66% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.43 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the H&R Block Inc. (HRB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HRB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 19.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $150.54 million. This represented a 6.38% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $160.8 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.93 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.83 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.76 billion from $3.11 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $601.41 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$693.32 million, significantly lower than the -$627.69 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-736.17 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at H&R Block Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 68,922 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 960.68k shares after the latest sales, with 7.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 194.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with H&R Block Inc. having a total of 685 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.03 million shares worth more than $611.1 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 19.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $461.41 million and represent 10.06% of shares outstanding.