A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Roku Inc. (ROKU), Phillips 66 (PSX)

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are -23.81% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.15% or -$4.42 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.47% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -32.53% down YTD and -32.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.25% and -18.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 02, 2019, Morgan Stanley recommended the ROKU stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on December 03, 2019. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the ROKU stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 3 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $102.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $151.72. The forecasts give the Roku Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 32.76.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 7.10% in the current quarter to -$0.43, down from the -$0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.31, up 42.40% from -$0.52 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.43 and -$0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.75 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 95 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 212 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,198,455 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,259,562. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 229,533 and 207,430 in purchases and sales respectively.

Rosenberg Scott A., a GM, Sr. VP Platform Business at the company, sold 1,669 shares worth $183607.0 at $110.01 per share on Mar 04. The SVP and GM of Account Acquisit had earlier sold another 6,272 ROKU shares valued at $673454.0 on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $107.37 per share. KAY STEPHEN H (SVP General Counsel, Secretary) sold 1,302 shares at $110.01 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $143233.0 while Ozgen Mustafa, (SVP and GM of Account Acquisit) sold 3,717 shares on Mar 03 for $417765.0 with each share fetching $112.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), on the other hand, is trading around $69.30 with a market cap of $31.63B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $119.53 and spell out a more modest performance – a 42.02% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.85 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Phillips 66 (PSX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PSX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $115.0 million. This represented a 99.61% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $29.13 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.79 on the year-over-year period, growing to $4.88 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $58.72 billion from $58.74 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $14.39 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $4.81 billion, significantly lower than the $7.57 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $935.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at Phillips 66 over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 387,273 shares. Insider sales totaled 162,758 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.05M shares after the latest sales, with 48.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.00% with a share float percentage of 438.40M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Phillips 66 having a total of 1,910 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 38.32 million shares worth more than $4.27 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 30.41 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.39 billion and represent 6.92% of shares outstanding.