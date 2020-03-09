A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP), BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) shares are -31.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.97% or $0.24 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.18% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -36.40% down YTD and -38.56% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.18% and -4.41% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 23, 2019, Raymond James recommended the ZIOP stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Cantor Fitzgerald had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on March 04, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the ZIOP stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.25 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.92. The forecasts give the ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stock a price target range of $7.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 45.1 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 56.67% or -8.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -12.50% in the current quarter to -$0.08, up from the -$0.08 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.34, up from -$0.7 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.09 and -$0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.35 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 699,739 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 296,152. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 673,072 and 284,485 in purchases and sales respectively.

Lafond Kevin G, a SVP, Treasurer & CAO at the company, sold 21,570 shares worth $98144.0 at $4.55 per share on Jan 02. The President had earlier sold another 22,394 ZIOP shares valued at $101893.0 on Jan 02. The shares were sold at $4.55 per share. Hadfield Robert (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 16,853 shares at $4.55 per share on Jan 02 for a total of $76681.0 while De Groot Eleanor, (EVP, GM Cell Therapy) sold 24,890 shares on Jan 02 for $113250.0 with each share fetching $4.55.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX), on the other hand, is trading around $4.11 with a market cap of $589.99M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.29% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.91 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BCRX’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $36.87 million. This represented a -1977.35% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.77 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.34 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.28 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $90.5 million from $116.34 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $38.53 million while total current assets were at $78.8 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$79.14 million, significantly lower than the -$68.58 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-79.4 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 221,509 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.46M shares after the latest sales, with 16.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.20% with a share float percentage of 143.55M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 180 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.15 million shares worth more than $41.92 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 7.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 10.95 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.76 million and represent 7.11% of shares outstanding.