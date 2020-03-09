A peek at Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS): Who has invested in It?

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) is -4.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.45 and a high of $11.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The SYRS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.12% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 17.37% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.61, the stock is -4.37% and -9.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing 9.80% at the moment leaves the stock -11.82% off its SMA200. SYRS registered -4.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.49.

The stock witnessed a -14.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.45%, and is 12.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.78% over the week and 8.36% over the month.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) has around 83 employees, a market worth around $255.48M and $2.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 48.54% and -44.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-97.20%).

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/31/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.43 with sales reaching $1.1M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 1.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 101.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 155.80% in year-over-year returns.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Top Institutional Holders

97 institutions hold shares in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS), with 4.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.59% while institutional investors hold 95.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.65M, and float is at 38.28M with Short Float at 6.37%. Institutions hold 85.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.14 million shares valued at $42.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.46% of the SYRS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 5.08 million shares valued at $35.09 million to account for 11.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. which holds 4.97 million shares representing 11.72% and valued at over $34.37 million, while Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. holds 11.72% of the shares totaling 4.97 million with a market value of $34.37 million.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Olson Eric R, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Olson Eric R sold 1,446 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $7.38 per share for a total of $10674.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 12 that Springhorn Jeremy P. (Chief Business Officer) bought a total of 10,121 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 12 and was made at $4.97 per share for $50268.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35000.0 shares of the SYRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Springhorn Jeremy P. (Chief Business Officer) acquired 9,879 shares at an average price of $4.99 for $49328.0. The insider now directly holds 24,879 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS).

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) that is trading -4.17% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.05% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.5.