A peek at Unit Corporation (UNT): Who has invested in It?

Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) is -55.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $16.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The UNT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $0.31, the stock is -12.45% and -32.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.86 million and changing -17.79% at the moment leaves the stock -91.00% off its SMA200. UNT registered -97.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -89.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.39.

The stock witnessed a -7.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -64.37%, and is -11.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.63% over the week and 16.40% over the month.

Unit Corporation (UNT) has around 1376 employees, a market worth around $20.90M and $725.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -40.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.86% and -98.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.20%).

Unit Corporation (UNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unit Corporation (UNT) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unit Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $163.68M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -223.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.80% in year-over-year returns.

Unit Corporation (UNT) Top Institutional Holders

147 institutions hold shares in Unit Corporation (UNT), with 2.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.78% while institutional investors hold 81.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.42M, and float is at 53.43M with Short Float at 17.69%. Institutions hold 78.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.93 million shares valued at $4.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.47% of the UNT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 4.4 million shares valued at $3.06 million to account for 7.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.87 million shares representing 6.96% and valued at over $2.69 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.30% of the shares totaling 2.94 million with a market value of $2.05 million.

Unit Corporation (UNT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Unit Corporation (UNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Young Frank Q, the company’s Executive Vice President, UPC. SEC filings show that Young Frank Q bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 13 at a price of $2.74 per share for a total of $27400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 103848.0 shares.

Unit Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 13 that Peyton G Bailey IV (Director) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 13 and was made at $2.88 per share for $17250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80652.0 shares of the UNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 17, Peyton G Bailey IV (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $7.30 for $21900.0. The insider now directly holds 74,652 shares of Unit Corporation (UNT).

Unit Corporation (UNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) that is -71.12% lower over the past 12 months. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) is -66.77% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.01% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.16.