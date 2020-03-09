Akorn Inc. (AKRX) up -73.42% since start of the year

Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) is -35.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.93 and a high of $5.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The AKRX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.88% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 51.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.97, the stock is -27.47% and -30.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.76 million and changing -10.19% at the moment leaves the stock -70.31% off its SMA200. AKRX registered -73.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.25.

The stock witnessed a -43.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -74.87%, and is -16.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.73% over the week and 11.95% over the month.

Akorn Inc. (AKRX) has around 2227 employees, a market worth around $136.30M and $682.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.03. Profit margin for the company is -33.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.28% and -82.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.80%).

Akorn Inc. (AKRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Akorn Inc. (AKRX) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Akorn Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $164.11M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 44.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.90% in year-over-year returns.

Akorn Inc. (AKRX) Top Institutional Holders

212 institutions hold shares in Akorn Inc. (AKRX), with 24.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.08% while institutional investors hold 93.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 140.52M, and float is at 98.57M with Short Float at 7.13%. Institutions hold 75.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 15.9 million shares valued at $23.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.59% of the AKRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 10.57 million shares valued at $15.86 million to account for 8.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 8.55 million shares representing 6.77% and valued at over $12.83 million, while Canyon Capital Advisors LLC holds 3.96% of the shares totaling 5.0 million with a market value of $7.5 million.

Akorn Inc. (AKRX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Akorn Inc. (AKRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MEYER STEVEN J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MEYER STEVEN J bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $0.99 per share for a total of $14850.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 145225.0 shares.

Akorn Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that MEYER STEVEN J (Director) bought a total of 85,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $1.08 per share for $91800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 130225.0 shares of the AKRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, MEYER STEVEN J (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.50 for $25000.0. The insider now directly holds 183,154 shares of Akorn Inc. (AKRX).

Akorn Inc. (AKRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 2.74% up over the past 12 months. Novartis AG (NVS) is 7.01% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.66% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.61.