Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) And General Motors Company (GM) Saying Scary Stuff?

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) shares are -20.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.78% or -$0.44 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.19% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -27.14% down YTD and -21.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.11% and -26.08% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 20, 2020, Barclays recommended the ALLY stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, Nomura had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 20, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the ALLY stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $24.29 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $35.97. The forecasts give the Ally Financial Inc. stock a price target range of $39.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $32.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 32.47 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 37.72% or 25.26%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.20% in the current quarter to $0.92, up from the $0.8 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.21, up 4.90% from $3.72 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.91 and $1.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.72 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 39 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 577,192 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 332,241. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 509,626 and 229,508 in purchases and sales respectively.

DEBRUNNER DAVID J, a VP, CAO, Controller at the company, sold 2,222 shares worth $68660.0 at $30.90 per share on Nov 01. The VP, CAO, Controller had earlier sold another 2,222 ALLY shares valued at $70448.0 on Dec 02. The shares were sold at $31.70 per share. DEBRUNNER DAVID J (VP, CAO, Controller) sold 2,222 shares at $33.43 per share on Oct 01 for a total of $74281.0 while DEBRUNNER DAVID J, (VP, CAO, Controller) sold 2,222 shares on Sep 03 for $69193.0 with each share fetching $31.14.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), on the other hand, is trading around $28.69 with a market cap of $43.01B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $47.63 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.76% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.05 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the General Motors Company (GM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.28 billion. This represented a 92.6% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $30.83 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.17 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.40 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $228.04 billion from $231.53 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $4.17 billion while total current assets were at $74.99 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $15.02 billion, significantly lower than the $15.26 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-8.97 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at General Motors Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 972,661 shares. Insider sales totaled 404,768 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 102.9M shares after the latest sales, with 0.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.30% with a share float percentage of 1.33B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with General Motors Company having a total of 1,438 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 102.99 million shares worth more than $3.77 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 99.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.64 billion and represent 6.95% of shares outstanding.