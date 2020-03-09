Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSE: APT) stock Plunged by -12.45 yesterday

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSE: APT) is 320.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.20 and a high of $41.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The APT stock was last observed hovering at around $16.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.05% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -476.8% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -476.8% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.42, the stock is 43.24% and 116.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.37 million and changing -12.45% at the moment leaves the stock 235.65% off its SMA200. APT registered 281.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 295.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.35.

The stock witnessed a 176.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 350.62%, and is -31.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 37.38% over the week and 30.92% over the month.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) has around 112 employees, a market worth around $214.57M and $46.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.70. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 350.62% and -65.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.0, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0. The EPS is expected to grow by 45.80% this year.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT), with 2.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.32% while institutional investors hold 31.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.88M, and float is at 10.63M with Short Float at 16.00%. Institutions hold 25.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.06 million shares valued at $3.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.13% of the APT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with 844196.0 shares valued at $2.9 million to account for 6.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 471840.0 shares representing 3.62% and valued at over $1.62 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 1.69% of the shares totaling 220360.0 with a market value of $755834.0.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MANOCK RUSSELL, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MANOCK RUSSELL sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $18.36 per share for a total of $550800.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Buchan James (Director) sold a total of 26,667 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $18.28 per share for $487473.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the APT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, MANOCK RUSSELL (Director) disposed off 26,000 shares at an average price of $14.87 for $386620.0. The insider now directly holds 30,000 shares of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT).

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) that is trading -2.42% down over the past 12 months. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) is -7.24% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 99.41% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10060.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.46.