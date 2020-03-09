Analysts suggest Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) could spike -84.61% in a year

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) is 24.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $2.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The SCON stock was last observed hovering at around $0.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.44% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.44% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.23, the stock is 4.35% and 5.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.28 million and changing -13.88% at the moment leaves the stock -53.01% off its SMA200. SCON registered -84.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.48.

The stock witnessed a 3.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.93%, and is 19.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.38% over the week and 17.33% over the month.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $4.69M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 85.20% and -91.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-122.70%).

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/25/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $1.52M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 55.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.20% year-over-year.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON), with 5.5k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.03% while institutional investors hold 7.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.61M, and float is at 17.72M with Short Float at 0.91%. Institutions hold 7.25% of the Float.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.