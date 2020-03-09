Finance

Analysts suggest Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) could spike -84.61% in a year

By Winifred Gerald

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) is 24.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $2.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The SCON stock was last observed hovering at around $0.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.44% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.44% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.23, the stock is 4.35% and 5.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.28 million and changing -13.88% at the moment leaves the stock -53.01% off its SMA200. SCON registered -84.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.48.

The stock witnessed a 3.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.93%, and is 19.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.38% over the week and 17.33% over the month.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $4.69M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 85.20% and -91.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-122.70%).

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/25/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $1.52M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 55.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.20% year-over-year.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON), with 5.5k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.03% while institutional investors hold 7.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.61M, and float is at 17.72M with Short Float at 0.91%. Institutions hold 7.25% of the Float.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Finance

Analysts suggest BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) could spike -60.43% in a year

Richard Addington - 0
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) is -8.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.38 and a high...
Read more
Finance

Positives for Azul S.A. (AZUL) as stock loss in recent trading

Sue Brooks - 0
Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) is -53.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.86 and a high of...
Read more
Finance

What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG), Altimmune Inc. (ALT)

Winifred Gerald - 0
NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE: NG) shares are -10.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.26% or -$0.63 lower in the latest...
Read more

Read More

Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN), Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Markets Andrew Francis - 0
Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KDMN) shares are -8.17% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.37% or -$0.43 lower in the latest...
Read more

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) turns bullish with gain of 31.00 points

Markets Winifred Gerald - 0
Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) is -5.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.12 and a high...
Read more

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) turns bullish with gain of 69.00 points

Markets Winifred Gerald - 0
Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG) is 3.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.26 and a...
Read more

Recent

Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Elastic N.V. (ESTC), PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)

News Sue Brooks - 0
Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) shares are 11.71% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.15% or $4.16 higher in the latest trading...
Read more

Investors have great interest in Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC), MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN)

Companies Andrew Francis - 0
Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) shares are 11.48% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.25% or -$0.36 lower in the latest...
Read more

China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCCL) stock Surged by 1.22 yesterday

Industry Sue Brooks - 0
China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCCL) is -4.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us