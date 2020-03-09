Apergy Corporation (APY) turns bearish with loss of -1.74 points

Apergy Corporation (NYSE: APY) is -54.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.65 and a high of $43.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The APY stock was last observed hovering at around $17.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.74% off its average median price target of $29.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.09% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 32.7% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.48, the stock is -32.91% and -44.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -10.10% at the moment leaves the stock -45.56% off its SMA200. APY registered -60.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.34.

The stock witnessed a -43.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.43%, and is -16.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.05% over the week and 6.06% over the month.

Apergy Corporation (APY) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $1.33B and $1.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.04 and Fwd P/E is 13.90. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -7.03% and -64.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Apergy Corporation (APY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apergy Corporation (APY) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apergy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $259.02M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.20% in year-over-year returns.

Apergy Corporation (APY) Top Institutional Holders

410 institutions hold shares in Apergy Corporation (APY), with 413.04k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.53% while institutional investors hold 97.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.20M, and float is at 77.08M with Short Float at 3.48%. Institutions hold 96.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.23 million shares valued at $244.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.33% of the APY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.03 million shares valued at $237.4 million to account for 9.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boston Partners which holds 4.71 million shares representing 6.08% and valued at over $159.18 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 4.60% of the shares totaling 3.57 million with a market value of $120.51 million.

Apergy Corporation (APY) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Apergy Corporation (APY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 6 times.