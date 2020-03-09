Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Analog Devices Inc. (ADI), salesforce.com inc. (CRM)

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) shares are -9.96% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.72% or -$1.87 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.38% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -15.95% down YTD and -6.46% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.88% and -8.30% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 29, 2019, Loop Capital recommended the ADI stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 20, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the ADI stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $107.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $133.30. The forecasts give the Analog Devices Inc. stock a price target range of $148.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $100.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 19.73 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 27.7% or -7.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.00% in the current quarter to $1.1, down from the $1.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.76, down -6.20% from $5.15 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.17 and $1.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.71 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 72 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 88 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 384,325 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 412,799. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 67,620 and 108,845 in purchases and sales respectively.

CHAMPY JAMES, a Director at the company, sold 4,100 shares worth $504300.0 at $123.00 per share on Feb 21. The President & CEO had earlier sold another 10,000 ADI shares valued at $1.09 million on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $109.16 per share. ROCHE VINCENT (President & CEO) sold 10,000 shares at $110.07 per share on Feb 03 for a total of $1.1 million while SICCHITANO KENTON J, (Director) sold 11,860 shares on Jan 09 for $1.43 million with each share fetching $120.96.

salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM), on the other hand, is trading around $164.08 with a market cap of $150.44B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $209.82 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.8% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.19 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the salesforce.com inc. (CRM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CRM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 1.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.67 billion. This represented a 24.41% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.85 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.33 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.45 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $55.13 billion from $49.94 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $3.8 billion while total current assets were at $15.96 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $4.33 billion, significantly higher than the $3.4 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.69 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 692 times at salesforce.com inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 141 times and accounting for 1,218,926 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,732,344 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 551 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -410.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 34.34M shares after the latest sales, with -0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.30% with a share float percentage of 850.60M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with salesforce.com inc. having a total of 1,997 institutions that hold shares in the company.