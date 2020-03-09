News

Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Banco Santander S.A. (SAN), Gerdau S.A. (GGB)

By Sue Brooks

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) shares are -17.87% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.00% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.80% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -21.30% down YTD and -12.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.10% and -17.87% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 11, 2019, Deutsche Bank recommended the SAN stock is a Hold, while earlier, UBS had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 23, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the SAN stock is a “Hold”. 3 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.28. The forecasts give the Banco Santander S.A. stock a price target range of $5.56 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.55. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 20.56 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 38.85% or 4.23%.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB), on the other hand, is trading around $3.46 with a market cap of $6.24B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $25.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 86.52% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.89 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Gerdau S.A. (GGB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GGB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $72.49 million. This represented a 97.11% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.51 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.04 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.12 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $13.39 billion from $13.05 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $287.79 million while total current assets were at $4.42 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $469.51 million, significantly higher than the $71.73 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $469.51 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 32.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.30% with a share float percentage of 1.09B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gerdau S.A. having a total of 191 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 104.67 million shares worth more than $512.89 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital International Investors held 39.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Contrarian Capital Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 23.42 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $114.76 million and represent 8.74% of shares outstanding.

News

Is Medallia Inc. (MDLA) Getting More Institutional Investors?

Andrew Francis - 0
Medallia Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) is -41.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.89 and a high of...
Read more
News

What should you know before buying stock in Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC)

Richard Addington - 0
Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) is -46.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.06 and a high...
Read more
News

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) Vs. DocuSign Inc. (DOCU): Which Is Riskier?

Sue Brooks - 0
Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares are 36.12% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.66% or -$0.05 lower in the latest...
Read more

Read More

Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Agilent Technologies Inc. (A)?

Industry Winifred Gerald - 0
Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is -9.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.35 and a high...
Read more

Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O)

Finance Sue Brooks - 0
Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is 6.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.21 and a high...
Read more

Here are the top Institutional holders of Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) shares

Industry Richard Addington - 0
Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) is -14.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.28 and a high...
Read more

Recent

Which institution holds the most shares in International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Markets Richard Addington - 0
International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) is -42.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.00 and a...
Read more

Which Institutions Own Shares In Points International Ltd. (PCOM)?

News Andrew Francis - 0
Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ: PCOM) is 10.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.75 and a high...
Read more

Is Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Getting More Institutional Investors?

Markets Winifred Gerald - 0
Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE: DNN) is -10.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us