Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Cloudera Inc. (CLDR), Tenaris S.A. (TS)

Cloudera Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) shares are -30.44% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.82% or -$0.5 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.93% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -33.80% down YTD and -17.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.10% and -23.61% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 06, 2019, Stifel recommended the CLDR stock is a Hold, while earlier, JMP Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Mkt Outperform on September 05, 2019. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the CLDR stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.09 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.13. The forecasts give the Cloudera Inc. stock a price target range of $17.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 33.31 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 52.41% or -1.12%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 50.00% in the current quarter to -$0.03, up from the -$0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.2, up 63.40% from -$0.41 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.07 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.01 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 63 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 43 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 15,548,267 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 15,439,809. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 515,343 and 654,033 in purchases and sales respectively.

MURTHY ARUN, a Chief Product Officer at the company, sold 171,364 shares worth $1.95 million at $11.39 per share on Jan 14. The Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 6,231 CLDR shares valued at $68160.0 on Feb 14. The shares were sold at $10.94 per share. Reasoner Scott (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 6,231 shares at $11.49 per share on Dec 30 for a total of $71597.0 while BEARDEN ROBERT G, (Director) sold 196,044 shares on Dec 27 for $2.32 million with each share fetching $11.82.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS), on the other hand, is trading around $16.46 with a market cap of $10.24B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.44 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.19 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Tenaris S.A. (TS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $328.66 million. This represented a 81.37% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.76 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.18 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.42 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $15.02 billion from $14.98 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $327.46 million while total current assets were at $5.83 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.26 billion, significantly higher than the $371.52 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $993.96 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 60.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.80% with a share float percentage of 233.00M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tenaris S.A. having a total of 194 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 9.53 million shares worth more than $215.8 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 12.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.75 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $175.5 million and represent 10.27% of shares outstanding.