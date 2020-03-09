Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV), Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) shares are -15.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.06% or $0.48 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +7.05% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -22.27% down YTD and -18.02% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.00% and -19.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 27, 2020, Buckingham Research recommended the LUV stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 02, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the LUV stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 2 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $45.73 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $56.13. The forecasts give the Southwest Airlines Co. stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $48.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 18.53 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 23.78% or 4.73%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.40% in the current quarter to $0.62, down from the $0.7 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.46, up 2.30% from $4.45 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.6 and $1.58. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.44 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 867,072 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 542,893. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 541,787 and 239,984 in purchases and sales respectively.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC), on the other hand, is trading around $65.82 with a market cap of $14.77B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $78.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 16.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.35 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OMC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $153.8 million. This represented a 96.29% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.14 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.89 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.77 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $26.78 billion from $23.65 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $3.6 million while total current assets were at $14.58 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.86 billion, significantly higher than the $1.72 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.75 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 24 times at Omnicom Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 10,317 shares. Insider sales totaled 4,003 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.79M shares after the latest sales, with 0.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 215.07M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Omnicom Group Inc. having a total of 1,131 institutions that hold shares in the company.