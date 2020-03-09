Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – The Meet Group Inc. (MEET), NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK)

The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) shares are 23.75% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.16% or -$0.01 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +29.71% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -11.43% down YTD and 20.62% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 21.57% and 10.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 21, 2019, Oppenheimer recommended the MEET stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Canaccord Genuity had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on November 06, 2019. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the MEET stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $6.20 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.57. The forecasts give the The Meet Group Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 5.63.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.30% in the current quarter to $0.16, up from the $0.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.49, up 18.50% from $0.36 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.1 and $0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.62 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 886,500 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 238,983. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 22,000 and 120,878 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bugden James E., a Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 60,000 shares worth $330000.0 at $5.50 per share on Dec 16. The General Counsel had earlier sold another 45,061 MEET shares valued at $315427.0 on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $7.00 per share. Whitt Jason (Director) sold 5,151 shares at $3.75 per share on Jun 03 for a total of $19334.0 while CLIFTON JEAN B, (Director) sold 5,151 shares on Jun 03 for $19334.0 with each share fetching $3.75.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK), on the other hand, is trading around $18.68 with a market cap of $11.62B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.47 and spell out a more modest performance – a 4.06% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.82 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NLOK’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $453.0 million. This represented a 26.7% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $618.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.55 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.03 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $18.55 billion from $16.23 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $119.0 million while total current assets were at $13.57 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $905.0 million, significantly lower than the $948.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $819.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at NortonLifeLock Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 334,522 shares. Insider sales totaled 65,435 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.11M shares after the latest sales, with -72.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.20% with a share float percentage of 580.66M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NortonLifeLock Inc. having a total of 776 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 65.37 million shares worth more than $1.67 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital World Investors held 10.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 64.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.64 billion and represent 10.71% of shares outstanding.