Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC), Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) shares are -48.61% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.42% or $0.09 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.61% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -49.09% down YTD and -47.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.35% and -37.19% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 21, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the VIAC stock is a Underweight, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on March 05, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the VIAC stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $21.57 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $39.64. The forecasts give the ViacomCBS Inc. stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $22.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 45.59 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 64.05% or 1.95%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -32.60% in the current quarter to $1.18, down from the $1.37 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.32, up 4.70% from $5.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.35 and $1.7. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.85 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 4 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,003,698 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,000,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,675 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

REDSTONE SHARI, a Director at the company, bought 35,000 shares worth $999769.0 at $28.56 per share on Feb 21. The Director had earlier bought another 3,500 VIAC shares valued at $75250.0 on Mar 05. The shares were bought at $21.50 per share. Spade Christina (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) bought 2,000 shares at $28.44 per share on Feb 21 for a total of $56880.0 while Byrne Barbara M, (Director) bought 7,500 shares on Feb 21 for $213170.0 with each share fetching $28.42.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND), on the other hand, is trading around $96.09 with a market cap of $5.90B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $105.45 and spell out a more modest performance – a 8.88% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.34 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BYND’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -6.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $29.39 million. This represented a 68.04% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $91.96 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.06 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.45 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $454.84 million from $397.06 million over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $418.94 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$18.34 million, significantly higher than the -$24.38 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-35.26 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 51 times at Beyond Meat Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 1,072,572 shares. Insider sales totaled 4,567,107 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.43M shares after the latest sales, with 1,037.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.60% with a share float percentage of 50.18M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Beyond Meat Inc. having a total of 346 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are KPCB XIV Associates, LLC with over 3.42 million shares worth more than $258.5 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, KPCB XIV Associates, LLC held 5.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 3.04 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $229.98 million and represent 4.94% of shares outstanding.