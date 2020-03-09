Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL), General Mills Inc. (GIS)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) shares are 10.49% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.30% or $0.9 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +14.53% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -2.76% down YTD and 13.13% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.56% and 1.23% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 31, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the XEL stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Market Perform on February 20, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the XEL stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $70.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $68.27. The forecasts give the Xcel Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $77.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $64.00. The consensus price target represents an downside potential -2.75 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 8.9% or -9.61%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.70% in the current quarter to $0.62, up from the $0.61 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.79, up 6.30% from $2.64 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.48 and $0.54. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.95 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 51 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 42 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 320,644 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 422,115. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 289,886 and 269,943 in purchases and sales respectively.

Wilensky Scott M, a EVP and General Counsel at the company, sold 29,929 shares worth $1.98 million at $66.31 per share on Mar 03. The EVP, CFO had earlier sold another 4,000 XEL shares valued at $270546.0 on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $67.64 per share. Eves David L (EVP and Group President Utilit) sold 10,000 shares at $64.46 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $644572.0 while Larson Kent T, (EVP, Group Pres, Operations) sold 15,000 shares on Mar 02 for $971933.0 with each share fetching $64.80.

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS), on the other hand, is trading around $54.77 with a market cap of $33.27B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $55.11 and spell out a more modest performance – a 0.62% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.37 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the General Mills Inc. (GIS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GIS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 17.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $758.6 million. This represented a 82.84% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.42 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.95 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.57 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Feb 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $30.45 billion from $30.31 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $4.48 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.46 billion, significantly higher than the $1.4 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.3 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at General Mills Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 89,253 shares. Insider sales totaled 53,517 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.11M shares after the latest sales, with 3.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.60% with a share float percentage of 603.70M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with General Mills Inc. having a total of 1,727 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 49.12 million shares worth more than $2.63 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 46.56 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.49 billion and represent 7.70% of shares outstanding.