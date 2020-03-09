Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)?

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) is -73.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.72 and a high of $8.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The CPE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.71% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 62.86% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.30, the stock is -49.42% and -61.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 35.0 million and changing -27.78% at the moment leaves the stock -71.14% off its SMA200. CPE registered -81.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.47.

The stock witnessed a -59.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.15%, and is -42.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.49% over the week and 9.90% over the month.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) has around 475 employees, a market worth around $714.00M and $671.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.16 and Fwd P/E is 1.02. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -24.42% and -84.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Callon Petroleum Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $382.52M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 154.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 168.30% in year-over-year returns.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Top Institutional Holders

403 institutions hold shares in Callon Petroleum Company (CPE), with 8.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.08% while institutional investors hold 116.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 549.23M, and float is at 388.43M with Short Float at 21.42%. Institutions hold 114.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 61.42 million shares valued at $296.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.48% of the CPE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 41.48 million shares valued at $200.37 million to account for 10.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 25.99 million shares representing 6.55% and valued at over $125.54 million, while State Street Corporation holds 6.45% of the shares totaling 25.57 million with a market value of $123.51 million.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WEBSTER STEVEN A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WEBSTER STEVEN A bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $1.79 per share for a total of $178700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 343750.0 shares.

Callon Petroleum Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that WEBSTER STEVEN A (Director) bought a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $1.96 per share for $391800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 243750.0 shares of the CPE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, WEBSTER STEVEN A (Director) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $2.05 for $205000.0. The insider now directly holds 595,000 shares of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE).

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) that is trading -93.54% down over the past 12 months. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is -20.55% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.31% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 78.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.49.