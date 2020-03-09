Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)?

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) is 72.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $1.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The HTBX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 59.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.82, the stock is 126.67% and 120.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 58.87 million and changing -15.52% at the moment leaves the stock 58.38% off its SMA200. HTBX registered -33.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 57.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.52.

The stock witnessed a 221.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 84.16%, and is 148.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 71.02% over the week and 26.47% over the month.

Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $63.27M and $3.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 320.26% and -38.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.00%).

Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Heat Biologics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/27/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $630k over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 82.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -75.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -69.40% in year-over-year returns.

Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX), with 2.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.34% while institutional investors hold 17.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.20M, and float is at 56.45M with Short Float at 0.22%. Institutions hold 16.58% of the Float.

Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.