Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in The Chemours Company (CC)?

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is -25.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.71 and a high of $41.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The CC stock was last observed hovering at around $14.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.5% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.18% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 10.2% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.47, the stock is -16.80% and -17.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.32 million and changing -10.02% at the moment leaves the stock -22.42% off its SMA200. CC registered -64.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.31.

The stock witnessed a -9.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.70%, and is -9.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.67% over the week and 7.70% over the month.

The Chemours Company (CC) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $2.46B and $5.53B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.59. Profit margin for the company is -0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.03% and -67.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

The Chemours Company (CC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Chemours Company (CC) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Chemours Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.57 with sales reaching $1.4B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -105.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.30% in year-over-year returns.

The Chemours Company (CC) Top Institutional Holders

549 institutions hold shares in The Chemours Company (CC), with 1.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.93% while institutional investors hold 83.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 182.27M, and float is at 162.27M with Short Float at 9.68%. Institutions hold 82.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 23.77 million shares valued at $430.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.49% of the CC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.18 million shares valued at $274.53 million to account for 9.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 14.47 million shares representing 8.82% and valued at over $261.8 million, while Sessa Capital IM, L.P. holds 4.40% of the shares totaling 7.21 million with a market value of $130.42 million.

The Chemours Company (CC) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at The Chemours Company (CC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BROWN RICHARD H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BROWN RICHARD H bought 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $14.06 per share for a total of $105450.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 88586.0 shares.

The Chemours Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 23 that VERGNANO MARK P (President and CEO) sold a total of 220,759 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 23 and was made at $16.00 per share for $3.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 178178.0 shares of the CC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 11, Newman Mark (Senior VP & COO) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $16.42 for $328340.0. The insider now directly holds 114,261 shares of The Chemours Company (CC).

The Chemours Company (CC): Who are the competitors?

Stepan Company (SCL) is -4.56% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.52% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.87.