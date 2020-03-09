Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in The Mosaic Company (MOS)?

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) is -33.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.02 and a high of $30.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The MOS stock was last observed hovering at around $16.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.89% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.28% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 10.62% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.30, the stock is -22.80% and -28.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.2 million and changing -11.67% at the moment leaves the stock -31.32% off its SMA200. MOS registered -48.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -26.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.78.

The stock witnessed a -33.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.16%, and is -16.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.13% over the week and 5.16% over the month.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) has around 12600 employees, a market worth around $6.13B and $8.91B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.44. Profit margin for the company is -12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -10.74% and -52.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.30%).

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Mosaic Company (MOS) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Mosaic Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $1.57B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -328.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.30% in year-over-year returns.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Top Institutional Holders

714 institutions hold shares in The Mosaic Company (MOS), with 35.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.50% while institutional investors hold 88.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 428.83M, and float is at 342.79M with Short Float at 4.34%. Institutions hold 80.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 38.43 million shares valued at $831.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.15% of the MOS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 25.98 million shares valued at $562.13 million to account for 6.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 19.9 million shares representing 5.25% and valued at over $430.67 million, while Boston Partners holds 4.87% of the shares totaling 18.46 million with a market value of $399.42 million.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at The Mosaic Company (MOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MONAHAN WILLIAM T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MONAHAN WILLIAM T bought 2,360 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 10 at a price of $21.15 per share for a total of $49902.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39235.0 shares.

The Mosaic Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 21 that BEEBE CHERYL K (Director) bought a total of 12,998 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 21 and was made at $19.21 per share for $249692.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23704.0 shares of the MOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, Freeland Clint (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) acquired 4,250 shares at an average price of $23.60 for $100300.0. The insider now directly holds 4,250 shares of The Mosaic Company (MOS).

The Mosaic Company (MOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) that is trading -57.85% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.99% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.04.