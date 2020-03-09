Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) stock Plunged by -10.37 yesterday

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) is -16.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.52 and a high of $21.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The AUPH stock was last observed hovering at around $18.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.95% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.31% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 15.7% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.86, the stock is -11.10% and -13.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.33 million and changing -10.37% at the moment leaves the stock 68.16% off its SMA200. AUPH registered 163.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 195.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.08.

The stock witnessed a -14.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 100.95%, and is -3.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.54% over the week and 5.05% over the month.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) has a market worth around $1.84B and $0.32M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 378.98% and -23.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $50k over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 142.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 66.70% in year-over-year returns.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) Top Institutional Holders

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 8.03 million shares valued at $162.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.16% of the AUPH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Consonance Capital Management LP with 6.63 million shares valued at $134.24 million to account for 5.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vivo Capital, LLC which holds 5.47 million shares representing 4.88% and valued at over $110.85 million, while NEA Management Company, LLC holds 4.61% of the shares totaling 5.17 million with a market value of $104.8 million.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) that is trading 20.72% up over the past 12 months. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) is -3.33% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.87% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.95.