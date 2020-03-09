Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Vs. Under Armour Inc. (UA): Those Ticking Clocks

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) shares are -25.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.98% or -$0.74 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.02% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -54.45% down YTD and -19.16% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -25.47% and -31.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 25, 2019, Deutsche Bank recommended the CAR stock is a Hold, while earlier, Northcoast had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 21, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the CAR stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $24.13 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $45.83. The forecasts give the Avis Budget Group Inc. stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $26.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 47.35 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 59.78% or 7.19%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 46.00% in the current quarter to -$0.78, up from the -$0.78 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.08, up 3.00% from $3.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.73 and $1.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.65 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 549,072 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 133,387. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 482,791 and 67,531 in purchases and sales respectively.

COLEMAN LEONARD S JR, a Director at the company, sold 25,000 shares worth $1.06 million at $42.55 per share on Feb 25. The EVP and General Counsel had earlier sold another 8,000 CAR shares valued at $256000.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $32.00 per share. Hees Bernardo (Director) bought 430,169 shares at $34.87 per share on Feb 09 for a total of $15.0 million while De Shon Larry D, (CEO and President) sold 25,000 shares on Dec 12 for $825000.0 with each share fetching $33.00.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA), on the other hand, is trading around $11.14 with analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.34% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Under Armour Inc. (UA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

UA’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $608.15 million. This represented a 57.8% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.44 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.04 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.84 billion from $4.63 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $2.7 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $509.03 million, significantly lower than the $628.23 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $363.23 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at Under Armour Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 18,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 8,569 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 68.87M shares after the latest sales, with 0.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 15.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.26% with a share float percentage of 379.64M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Under Armour Inc. having a total of 601 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 31.81 million shares worth more than $610.16 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 13.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 22.49 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $431.37 million and represent 9.82% of shares outstanding.