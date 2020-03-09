Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) up -81.30% since start of the year

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) is -38.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $5.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The BNGO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 74.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.76, the stock is -28.36% and -31.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.14 million and changing -32.32% at the moment leaves the stock -50.20% off its SMA200. BNGO registered -81.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -24.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.52.

The stock witnessed a -26.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.42%, and is -22.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.29% over the week and 9.27% over the month.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) has around 77 employees, a market worth around $29.89M and $11.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 52.96% and -86.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-107.00%).

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bionano Genomics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $2.79M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 25.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -30.50% in year-over-year returns.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO), with 4.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.55% while institutional investors hold 18.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.08M, and float is at 21.58M with Short Float at 8.99%. Institutions hold 15.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sio Capital Management, LLC with over 1.21 million shares valued at $1.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.57% of the BNGO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 252776.0 shares valued at $313442.0 to account for 0.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 60904.0 shares representing 0.23% and valued at over $75520.0, while Two Sigma Investments, LP holds 0.22% of the shares totaling 57328.0 with a market value of $71086.0.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.