BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Vs. Valero Energy Corporation (VLO): Which Is Riskier?

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) shares are -33.45% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.44% or -$1.03 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.24% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -34.46% down YTD and -31.16% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.64% and -17.61% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 27, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the BWA stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 29, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the BWA stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $28.87 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $43.21. The forecasts give the BorgWarner Inc. stock a price target range of $50.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 33.19 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 42.26% or 17.51%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.60% in the current quarter to $0.84, down from the $1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.91, down -2.10% from $4.13 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.44 and $1.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 272,907 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 26,385. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 249,027 and 21,944 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier sold another 3,124 BWA shares valued at $131208.0 on Apr 03. The shares were sold at $42.00 per share.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO), on the other hand, is trading around $63.09 with a market cap of $25.26B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $107.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.04% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.86 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VLO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 3.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $119.0 million. This represented a 99.57% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $27.88 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $3.22 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.41 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $53.86 billion from $51.23 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $18.97 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $5.53 billion, significantly higher than the $4.37 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.77 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 45 times at Valero Energy Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 525,912 shares. Insider sales totaled 289,301 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 27 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.52M shares after the latest sales, with 54.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.70% with a share float percentage of 400.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Valero Energy Corporation having a total of 1,607 institutions that hold shares in the company.