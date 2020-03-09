Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) is attracting new Institutional Money

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) is -5.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.06 and a high of $27.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The COG stock was last observed hovering at around $14.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.45% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $16.37, the stock is 10.71% and 4.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.58 million and changing 9.72% at the moment leaves the stock -11.62% off its SMA200. COG registered -34.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.47.

The stock witnessed a 10.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.68%, and is 17.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.93% over the week and 4.47% over the month.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) has around 274 employees, a market worth around $6.62B and $2.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.08 and Fwd P/E is 12.70. Profit margin for the company is 33.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.34% and -40.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.80%).

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/31/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $424.57M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 33.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -35.60% in year-over-year returns.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Top Institutional Holders

785 institutions hold shares in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG), with 8.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.04% while institutional investors hold 101.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 404.46M, and float is at 381.08M with Short Float at 7.37%. Institutions hold 99.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 46.05 million shares valued at $801.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.55% of the COG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 31.26 million shares valued at $544.29 million to account for 7.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Aristotle Capital Management, LLC which holds 28.01 million shares representing 7.03% and valued at over $487.65 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.99% of the shares totaling 23.89 million with a market value of $415.91 million.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Insider Activity

A total of 97 insider transactions have happened at Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 55 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DINGES DAN O, the company’s Chairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that DINGES DAN O bought 3,245 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $16.63 per share for a total of $53951.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.11 million shares.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that DINGES DAN O (Chairman, President & CEO) bought a total of 16,755 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $16.28 per share for $272771.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.1 million shares of the COG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, BEST RHYS J (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $16.39 for $40968.0. The insider now directly holds 147,880 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG).

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) that is trading -92.69% down over the past 12 months. Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is -74.61% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.41% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 30.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.97.