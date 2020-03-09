California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) dip is a big Buy opportunity

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) is -38.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.68 and a high of $30.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The CRC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.88% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.03% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 17.19% higher than the price target low of $6.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.59, the stock is -15.51% and -27.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.41 million and changing -13.60% at the moment leaves the stock -48.45% off its SMA200. CRC registered -73.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.76.

The stock witnessed a -24.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.21%, and is -11.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.11% over the week and 10.45% over the month.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) has around 1250 employees, a market worth around $318.18M and $2.63B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.44% and -81.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

California Resources Corporation (CRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for California Resources Corporation (CRC) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

California Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.57 with sales reaching $560.2M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -108.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.70% in year-over-year returns.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) Top Institutional Holders

308 institutions hold shares in California Resources Corporation (CRC), with 2.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.67% while institutional investors hold 75.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.92M, and float is at 46.39M with Short Float at 36.24%. Institutions hold 70.89% of the Float.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at California Resources Corporation (CRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $9.03 per share for a total of $90260.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48439.0 shares.

California Resources Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that Leon Francisco (EVP Corp Dev & Strategic Plng) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $10.21 per share for $15318.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30873.0 shares of the CRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 08, Weiss Charles F. (EVP – Public Affairs) acquired 300 shares at an average price of $10.17 for $3050.0. The insider now directly holds 2,376 shares of California Resources Corporation (CRC).

California Resources Corporation (CRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Matador Resources Company (MTDR) that is -61.87% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.24% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.86.