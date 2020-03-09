Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) makes 33.60% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) is -49.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.08 and a high of $24.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The CANF stock was last observed hovering at around $1.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.44% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 66.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.67, the stock is 15.63% and -26.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -15.66% at the moment leaves the stock -35.52% off its SMA200. CANF registered -89.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.58.

The stock witnessed a -20.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.05%, and is 33.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.01% over the week and 19.44% over the month.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $12.42M and $2.13M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 54.63% and -93.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/20/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.81 with sales reaching $1.18M over the same period. The stock is expected to be posting a quarterly earnings of -52.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -55.10% in year-over-year returns.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF), with 75.32k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.47% while institutional investors hold 11.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.44M, and float is at 2.71M with Short Float at 1.61%. Institutions hold 11.33% of the Float.