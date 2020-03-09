Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) And eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Saying Scary Stuff?

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) shares are -46.59% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.58% or -$0.72 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.02% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -47.73% down YTD and -38.13% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.86% and -38.49% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 21, 2019, SunTrust recommended the CCL stock is a Hold, while earlier, Standpoint Research had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on December 23, 2019. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the CCL stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $27.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $48.42. The forecasts give the Carnival Corporation & Plc stock a price target range of $59.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $32.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 43.93 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 53.98% or 15.16%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 24.00% in the current quarter to $0.47, down from the $0.49 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.2, up 2.10% from $4.4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.21 and $0.73. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.73 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 44 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 474,708 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 200,225. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 326,748 and 190,225 in purchases and sales respectively.

WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, a Director at the company, bought 20,000 shares worth $930000.0 at $46.50 per share on Jul 03. The Director had earlier sold another 5,000 CCL shares valued at $204151.0 on Oct 03. The shares were sold at $40.83 per share. DONALD ARNOLD W (President & CEO) bought 13,300 shares at $45.12 per share on Jun 25 for a total of $600096.0 while DONALD ARNOLD W, (President & CEO) bought 8,750 shares on Jun 25 for $397171.0 with each share fetching $45.39.

eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN), on the other hand, is trading around $0.44 with a market cap of $21.10M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 64.8% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.1 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the eMagin Corporation (EMAN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EMAN’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -39.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.31 million. This represented a 58.16% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $7.92 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.01 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to $0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $28.78 million from $28.66 million over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $16.45 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$5.25 million, significantly lower than the -$4.38 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-6.13 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at eMagin Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.08M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 8.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.40% with a share float percentage of 46.85M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with eMagin Corporation having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company.