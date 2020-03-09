CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) turns bearish with loss of -0.07 points

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE: CBL) is -54.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $2.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The CBL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -34.29% lower than the price target low of $0.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.47, the stock is -23.86% and -43.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing -11.83% at the moment leaves the stock -55.73% off its SMA200. CBL registered -75.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.07.

The stock witnessed a -45.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.98%, and is -10.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.39% over the week and 13.18% over the month.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) has around 509 employees, a market worth around $93.78M and $768.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.77% and -76.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) is a “Underweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $173.77M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -256.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.00% in year-over-year returns.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) Top Institutional Holders

232 institutions hold shares in CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL), with 17.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.21% while institutional investors hold 80.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 197.47M, and float is at 156.33M with Short Float at 28.49%. Institutions hold 72.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 26.54 million shares valued at $27.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.30% of the CBL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Luxor Capital Group, LP with 9.33 million shares valued at $9.8 million to account for 5.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 8.6 million shares representing 4.96% and valued at over $9.04 million, while Contrarius Investment Management Limited holds 4.88% of the shares totaling 8.46 million with a market value of $8.88 million.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ASHNER MICHAEL L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ASHNER MICHAEL L bought 900,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $0.51 per share for a total of $459000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14.13 million shares.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that ASHNER MICHAEL L (Director) bought a total of 900,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $0.52 per share for $468000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13.23 million shares of the CBL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, ASHNER MICHAEL L (Director) acquired 950,000 shares at an average price of $0.54 for $513000.0. The insider now directly holds 12,333,091 shares of CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL).

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) that is trading -2.75% down over the past 12 months. CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) is 20.44% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.07% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 42.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 30.49.