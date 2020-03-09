Century Aluminum Company (CENX) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) is -35.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.02 and a high of $9.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The CENX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.0% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 39.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.84, the stock is -16.97% and -24.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing -10.70% at the moment leaves the stock -26.45% off its SMA200. CENX registered -39.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.57.

The stock witnessed a -15.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.21%, and is -16.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.86% over the week and 7.81% over the month.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) has around 2069 employees, a market worth around $483.42M and $1.84B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.65. Profit margin for the company is -4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -3.59% and -51.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Century Aluminum Company (CENX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Century Aluminum Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $415.4M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.20% in year-over-year returns.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Top Institutional Holders

207 institutions hold shares in Century Aluminum Company (CENX), with 39.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.02% while institutional investors hold 101.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 99.88M, and float is at 49.93M with Short Float at 18.03%. Institutions hold 57.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.8 million shares valued at $58.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.75% of the CENX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 6.79 million shares valued at $51.03 million to account for 7.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.73 million shares representing 6.43% and valued at over $43.08 million, while Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 4.27% of the shares totaling 3.81 million with a market value of $28.63 million.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Century Aluminum Company (CENX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BLESS MICHAEL A, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that BLESS MICHAEL A sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 26 at a price of $7.55 per share for a total of $188750.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 549252.0 shares.

Century Aluminum Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that BLESS MICHAEL A (President and CEO) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $7.56 per share for $189000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 574252.0 shares of the CENX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, Gary Jesse E (EVP, COO & GC) disposed off 22,693 shares at an average price of $7.82 for $177459.0. The insider now directly holds 69,739 shares of Century Aluminum Company (CENX).

Century Aluminum Company (CENX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alcoa Corporation (AA) that is trading -59.76% down over the past 12 months. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) is -14.73% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.56% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.84.