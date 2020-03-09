Check out this: Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) is on the verge of a huge rally

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) is -67.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.88 and a high of $13.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMPY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77% off its average median price target of $7.37 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.15% off the consensus price target high of $9.75 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 69.57% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.13, the stock is -56.75% and -63.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -26.55% at the moment leaves the stock -64.79% off its SMA200. AMPY registered -72.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.02.

The stock witnessed a -62.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.88%, and is -49.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.21% over the week and 9.45% over the month.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) has around 85 employees, a market worth around $114.30M and $267.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.94 and Fwd P/E is 106.50. Distance from 52-week low is -26.04% and -83.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.70%).

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amplify Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $75.05M over the same period.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Top Institutional Holders

160 institutions hold shares in Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY), with 7.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.33% while institutional investors hold 108.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.66M, and float is at 32.17M with Short Float at 3.83%. Institutions hold 87.91% of the Float.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hamm Christopher W., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hamm Christopher W. sold 1,304 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $6.83 per share for a total of $8900.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Amplify Energy Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $5.37 per share for $2.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.01 million shares of the AMPY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP (10% Owner) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $6.59 for $65900.0. The insider now directly holds 4,511,435 shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY).