Check out this: Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) is on the verge of a huge rally

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) is -37.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.73 and a high of $8.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The BKD stock was last observed hovering at around $5.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.42% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 35.57% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.51, the stock is -33.67% and -35.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.7 million and changing -9.98% at the moment leaves the stock -38.66% off its SMA200. BKD registered -31.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.34.

The stock witnessed a -34.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.71%, and is -31.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.52% over the week and 7.37% over the month.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) has around 38400 employees, a market worth around $923.11M and $4.06B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -4.65% and -48.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.90%).

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.32 with sales reaching $991.84M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 48.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.80% in year-over-year returns.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Top Institutional Holders

241 institutions hold shares in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD), with 3.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.90% while institutional investors hold 99.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 204.68M, and float is at 180.77M with Short Float at 5.42%. Institutions hold 97.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Glenview Capital Management, LLC with over 17.63 million shares valued at $128.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.57% of the BKD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.23 million shares valued at $125.25 million to account for 9.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 14.9 million shares representing 8.08% and valued at over $108.29 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 7.80% of the shares totaling 14.37 million with a market value of $104.49 million.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BUMSTEAD FRANK M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BUMSTEAD FRANK M bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $5.26 per share for a total of $52560.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 245224.0 shares.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that BUMSTEAD FRANK M (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $5.94 per share for $59380.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 235224.0 shares of the BKD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, BUMSTEAD FRANK M (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $6.28 for $62765.0. The insider now directly holds 225,224 shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD).

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE) that is trading -55.32% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.49% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.47.