Check out this: Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) is on the verge of a huge rally

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) is -53.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.54 and a high of $73.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The XEC stock was last observed hovering at around $28.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.44% off its average median price target of $62.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.99% off the consensus price target high of $106.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are 49.19% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.39, the stock is -35.03% and -45.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.59 million and changing -15.40% at the moment leaves the stock -49.08% off its SMA200. XEC registered -65.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -43.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.66.

The stock witnessed a -44.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.13%, and is -26.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.54% over the week and 6.54% over the month.

Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) has around 987 employees, a market worth around $2.94B and $2.36B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.15. Profit margin for the company is -5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -14.54% and -66.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.70%).

Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cimarex Energy Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.1 with sales reaching $604.37M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -116.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.80% in year-over-year returns.

Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) Top Institutional Holders

601 institutions hold shares in Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC), with 1.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.80% while institutional investors hold 99.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 120.73M, and float is at 100.30M with Short Float at 5.99%. Institutions hold 97.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.04 million shares valued at $579.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.81% of the XEC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Boston Partners with 7.86 million shares valued at $412.75 million to account for 7.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.16 million shares representing 6.03% and valued at over $323.22 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.42% of the shares totaling 5.54 million with a market value of $290.6 million.

Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LOGAN HAROLD R JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LOGAN HAROLD R JR bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $33.54 per share for a total of $67080.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12756.0 shares.

Cimarex Energy Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that ALBI JOSEPH R (Executive VP, COO) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $55.00 per share for $137500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51774.0 shares of the XEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, SULLIVAN MICHAEL J/CO (Director) disposed off 2,717 shares at an average price of $47.44 for $128891.0. The insider now directly holds 17,266 shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC).

Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apache Corporation (APA) that is trading -37.78% down over the past 12 months. Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) is -27.79% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.13% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.57.