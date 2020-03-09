Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) picks momentum as shares drop -19.85%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) is -51.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.40 and a high of $4.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The CPG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $5.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.25% off the consensus price target high of $7.09 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 51.34% higher than the price target low of $4.48 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.18, the stock is -26.76% and -40.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.51 million and changing -11.74% at the moment leaves the stock -39.38% off its SMA200. CPG registered -25.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.59.

The stock witnessed a -35.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.99%, and is -19.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.96% over the week and 6.11% over the month.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) has around 864 employees, a market worth around $1.19B. Fwd P/E is 109.00. Distance from 52-week low is -9.36% and -54.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $658.64M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 81.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.00% in year-over-year returns.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Top Institutional Holders

227 institutions hold shares in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG), with 1.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.26% while institutional investors hold 43.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 545.23M, and float is at 525.94M with Short Float at 3.53%. Institutions hold 43.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Franklin Resources, Inc with over 37.11 million shares valued at $165.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.01% of the CPG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd with 15.88 million shares valued at $70.97 million to account for 3.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 15.22 million shares representing 2.88% and valued at over $68.05 million, while Lincluden Management Limited holds 2.07% of the shares totaling 10.94 million with a market value of $48.89 million.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG): Who are the competitors?

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) is -52.54% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.93% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.07.