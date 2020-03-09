Digirad Corporation (DRAD) picks momentum as shares rise 172.51%

Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) is 163.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.27 and a high of $11.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The DRAD stock was last observed hovering at around $3.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.65% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.25% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 57.25% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.84, the stock is 133.61% and 135.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.57 million and changing 114.42% at the moment leaves the stock 57.08% off its SMA200. DRAD registered -6.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 49.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.36.

The stock witnessed a 124.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 135.05%, and is 172.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.14% over the week and 12.00% over the month.

Digirad Corporation (DRAD) has around 452 employees, a market worth around $6.50M and $104.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.96. Profit margin for the company is -5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 201.32% and -40.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.40%).

Digirad Corporation (DRAD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Digirad Corporation (DRAD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Digirad Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $25.71M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 83.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.00% in year-over-year returns.

Digirad Corporation (DRAD) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in Digirad Corporation (DRAD), with shares held by insiders accounting for 10.19% while institutional investors hold 29.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 0.95M, and institutions hold 26.11% of the Float.

Digirad Corporation (DRAD) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Digirad Corporation (DRAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that CANNELL CAPITAL LLC sold 20,293 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 20 at a price of $3.19 per share for a total of $64666.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202826.0 shares.

Digirad Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 10 that Eberwein Jeffrey E. (Director) bought a total of 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 10 and was made at $10.00 per share for $3.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 300000.0 shares of the DRAD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20, Noble David J. (COO; Interim CFO) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $0.64 for $19200.0. The insider now directly holds 205,000 shares of Digirad Corporation (DRAD).