Dissecting comScore Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) top performing stock: Get the Stats

comScore Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) is -42.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.43 and a high of $23.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The SCOR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.63% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 19.14% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.83, the stock is -22.41% and -35.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing -9.87% at the moment leaves the stock -31.57% off its SMA200. SCOR registered -87.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.10.

The stock witnessed a -31.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.54%, and is -19.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.26% over the week and 9.54% over the month.

comScore Inc. (SCOR) has around 1300 employees, a market worth around $220.09M and $388.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -87.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.90% and -87.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.30%).

comScore Inc. (SCOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for comScore Inc. (SCOR) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

comScore Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $94.78M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -93.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.30% in year-over-year returns.

comScore Inc. (SCOR) Top Institutional Holders

127 institutions hold shares in comScore Inc. (SCOR), with 12.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.17% while institutional investors hold 95.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.77M, and float is at 57.33M with Short Float at 8.27%. Institutions hold 78.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 7.87 million shares valued at $38.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.23% of the SCOR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.42 million shares valued at $16.9 million to account for 5.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tenzing Global Management, Llc which holds 3.35 million shares representing 5.63% and valued at over $16.55 million, while Starboard Value LP holds 5.02% of the shares totaling 2.98 million with a market value of $14.73 million.

comScore Inc. (SCOR) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at comScore Inc. (SCOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FULLER DALE L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FULLER DALE L bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 13 at a price of $3.85 per share for a total of $19250.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38470.0 shares.

comScore Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 12 that LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL bought a total of 56,454 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 12 and was made at $3.38 per share for $190815.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 735829.0 shares of the SCOR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL acquired 34,083 shares at an average price of $3.41 for $116223.0. The insider now directly holds 679,375 shares of comScore Inc. (SCOR).

comScore Inc. (SCOR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) that is trading -5.16% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.19% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.78.