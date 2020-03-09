Dissecting Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE: CLR) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE: CLR) is -56.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.77 and a high of $52.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLR stock was last observed hovering at around $17.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.64% off its average median price target of $38.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.05% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are 29.29% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.85, the stock is -35.68% and -47.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.02 million and changing -15.09% at the moment leaves the stock -54.03% off its SMA200. CLR registered -64.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.16.

The stock witnessed a -47.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.21%, and is -21.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.94% over the week and 6.66% over the month.

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) has around 1260 employees, a market worth around $6.50B and $4.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.13 and Fwd P/E is 6.03. Profit margin for the company is 16.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.54% and -71.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Continental Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $1.11B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.90% in year-over-year returns.

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Continental Resources Inc. (CLR), with 232.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 63.19% while institutional investors hold 12.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 437.60M, and float is at 81.09M with Short Float at 6.00%. Institutions hold 4.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 11.38 million shares valued at $390.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.06% of the CLR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.47 million shares valued at $256.22 million to account for 2.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.18 million shares representing 1.39% and valued at over $177.6 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.13% of the shares totaling 4.21 million with a market value of $144.52 million.

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hart John D, the company’s Sr. VP & CFO. SEC filings show that Hart John D bought 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $17.39 per share for a total of $20871.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 416541.0 shares.

Continental Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Hart John D (Sr. VP & CFO) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $16.96 per share for $254415.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 415341.0 shares of the CLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, BERRY WILLIAM B (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 90,000 shares at an average price of $18.38 for $1.65 million. The insider now directly holds 931,301 shares of Continental Resources Inc. (CLR).

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) that is trading -40.37% down over the past 12 months. EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) is -39.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.32% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.41.